JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) – Bioenergy DevCo opened a new anaerobic digestion facility Wednesday on the Maryland Food Center campus in Jessup.
Once complete, the site will be the state's largest AD facility, according to a statement from Gov. Larry Hogan's office. Hogan participated in the ribbon-cutting.
Bioenergy DevCo’s new anaerobic digester is a public-private partnership that began with a land lease between the parties, key regulatory support from the Maryland Department of the Environment, and the approval of the Board of Public Works in February 2018. The Maryland Energy Administration granted more than $460,000 to help launch the operation.
The site is expected to process 125,000 tons of food waste each year and produce enough energy to power 4,800 homes. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating renewable energy, it will also improve Maryland's recycling processes and create up to 50 new jobs.
AD is a process through which bacteria break down organic matter — such as animal manure, wastewater biosolids, and food wastes — in the absence of oxygen
"Maryland and the nation face significant challenges when it comes to excess food scraps and discarded organic waste," Hogan said. "We can and we must do better, and that's why facilities like this one are so exciting. It is a shining example of Maryland's innovative approach to addressing the challenges associated with our solid waste stream."