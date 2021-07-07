WEATHER ALERTTropical Storm Watch Issued Across Eastern Shore As Elsa Moves Up Atlantic, Flash Flood Watch Issued
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMLove Island
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Fraud, jfk barrack highway, Maryland State Police, Scammers, Scheme

PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police at the JFK Highway Barrack are warning Marylanders of a fraud scheme using the barrack phone number.

Officials said the scammers are calling and telling people they are wanted on a warrant but could avoid arrest if they provide money or gift cards.

Troopers at the JFK Highway Barrack in Cecil County said they have received more than 15 calls from individuals in Maryland and out of state.

Marylanders are being reminded that no one acting lawfully in any law enforcement agency would call and offer a chance to avoid arrest in exchange for money or gift cards. Anyone who receives a call of this nature is asked to hang up immediately and contact their nearest police department.

CBS Baltimore Staff