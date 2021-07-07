PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police at the JFK Highway Barrack are warning Marylanders of a fraud scheme using the barrack phone number.
Officials said the scammers are calling and telling people they are wanted on a warrant but could avoid arrest if they provide money or gift cards.
Troopers at the JFK Highway Barrack in Cecil County said they have received more than 15 calls from individuals in Maryland and out of state.
Marylanders are being reminded that no one acting lawfully in any law enforcement agency would call and offer a chance to avoid arrest in exchange for money or gift cards. Anyone who receives a call of this nature is asked to hang up immediately and contact their nearest police department.