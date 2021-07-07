WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Issued For Baltimore City Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Maryland Casinos, Maryland Gambling, Maryland gaming, Maryland News

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s six casinos combined generated $161.5 million in revenue last June, the month capacity restrictions were lifted.

The restrictions were lifted only halfway through the month on June 17, but made 13% more in revenue compared to June 2019, Maryland Lottery and Gaming said.

READ MORE: Bioenergy DevCo Opens New Anaerobic Digestion Facility In Jessup

A considerable portion of the revenue goes to the state. In June, the casinos contributed more than $67.6 million. The revenue supports the communities they’re located in, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and minority-owned businesses, officials said.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Baltimore Region Wednesday As Temperatures Begin To Cool

$49,142,987 in contributions went to the Education Trust Fund.

MORE NEWS: CASA Lawsuit Alleges Germantown Trailer Park Illegally Overcharged Residents For Water

The gaming revenue totals for June 2021 are as follows:

  • MGM National Harbor (2,207 slot machines, 200 table games) $63,699,004 in June 2021, an increase of $6,817,737 (12.0%) from June 2019
  • Live! Casino & Hotel (3,249 slot machines, 188 table games) $58,473,180 in June 2021, an increase of $9,488,801 (19.4%) from June 2019
  • Horseshoe Casino (1,341 slot machines, 137 table games) $17,014,919 in June 2021, a decrease of $1,671,830 (-8.9%) from June 2019
  • Ocean Downs Casino (855 slot machines, 18 table games) $8,844,489 in June 2021, an increase of $1,990,502 (29.0%) from June 2019
  • Hollywood Casino (641 slot machines, 16 table games) $7,710,865 in June 2021, an increase of $1,342,916 (21.1%) from June 2019
  • Rocky Gap Casino (650 slot machines, 16 table games) $5,755,671 in June 2021, an increase of $639,434 (12.5%) from June 2019

CBS Baltimore Staff