BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One Baltimore native has traveled across the country documenting his trips through the lens of local businesses and food scenes.

The mouth-watering Instagram account, “theridesharefoodie” displays some of the country’s most delicious ad unique dishes and drinks.

Over the last four years, Kreskin Torres has traveled to 49 states. Driving for Uber and Lyft, he documents the local flavor one bite at a time.

“The one thing that everyone has in common is food. So, it’s been a great opportunity to meet so many people,” said Torres.

Torres has tried buffalo pot roast in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, reindeer in Alaska, and chili with cinnamon rolls in the Midwest.

WJZ Reporter Rachel Menitoff asked him what was his inspiration for this journey.

“There’s a lot out there and I just want people to know there’s another world beyond just your neighborhood or where you live at in a city,” Torres explained.

Now back in his hometown, Torres is sharing his passion for Baltimore food and flair starting at Sunny Side Cafe on East Monument Street.

“Every business has a story, but to go to every state and to hear those stories and find out what people go through and find out what’s going on in that particular city at the time, it’s just awesome,” said Torres.

Sharing the stories behind these dishes, he’s encouraging others to do the same.

Torres 50th and final state in Hawaii. He said his buying a one-way ticket for October.