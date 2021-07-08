BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder in Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 3200 block of Lake Avenue around 4:44 p.m. for a shooting on June 13.
There, they found a 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital and survived.
Detectives were able to identify a suspect in the shooting and got an arrest warrant.
On July 6, they arrested the 16-year-old around 9 a.m. in the 2700 block of Erdman Avenue without incident.
He was found with a loaded handgun.
On July 6, they arrested the 16-year-old around 9 a.m. in the 2700 block of Erdman Avenue without incident.

He was found with a loaded handgun.

The suspect was transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and separate handgun violations.
The suspect is being held without bail at Central Booking.