By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a non-verbal man found near Radecke Ave and the I-95 overpass.

Police said he was found around 1:00 p.m. and is non-verbal. Officials said he may be cognitively impaired.

If anyone recognizes him, please call the White Marsh Precinct at 410-887-5000.

