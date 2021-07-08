BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a non-verbal man found near Radecke Ave and the I-95 overpass.
Police said he was found around 1:00 p.m. and is non-verbal. Officials said he may be cognitively impaired.
If anyone recognizes him, please call the White Marsh Precinct at 410-887-5000.
#BCoPD needs help identifying this man, approx 21 yrs old, located at Radecke Ave & the I95 overpass at 1pm. He is nonverbal & may be cognitively impaired. Call #WhitemarshPrecinct at 410-887-5000 w/info. ^DJM pic.twitter.com/YmXLGXx8xx
