BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The BARCS animal shelter is raising funds to help Jodi, a six-month-old puppy born with a leg deformity that forces her to drag her backside to walk.
Jodi's former owner surrendered Jodi to the animal shelter when they realized they couldn't keep up with her medical needs, BARCS said. Jodi's method of movement isn't healthy and it can't be comfortable, so BARCS is raising funds for specialized medical care.
From now through the end of July 16, The Arthur Wilner Foundation and Jeffrey Abarbanel will match every donation to the Franky Fund up to $15,000. The Franky Fund cares for nearly 900 animals each year with extraordinary medical needs, BARCS said.
If you’d like to help Jodi run with the pack, donate here.
