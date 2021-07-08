WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police said a White Marsh woman was shot and killed early Thursday morning.
Officers responded just after 4:30 a.m. to a residence on Proctor Avenue, where they found 32-year-old Shaunya Green suffering from at least one shot to the upper body.
She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police said the suspect stayed on the scene and was arrested.
Police charged 29-year-old Gomezgeka L. Chisala with first-degree murder. Chisala is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing.