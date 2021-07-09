ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A four-year-old mare was found dead by a Assateague Island National Seashore park employee on July 6 in the Oceanside Campground.
Officials believe Moonshadow’s (N2BHS-CKP) injuries were due to a hit-and-run crash the previous week. Both the mare and her foal (N2BHS-CKPT) were likely involved in the low-speed motor vehicle accident last week along Bayberry Drive.READ MORE: Charlottesville To Remove Confederate Monuments Saturday
The foal is still lame, but has improved over the past week and continues to move around with her band. She will remain in the wild, but park staff will continue to monitor her condition in the week’s ahead.
“The NPS is committed to protecting the Assateague horses, now and forever,” park officials posted on Facebook. “They are a treasured part of the Assateague experience. Managing Assateague’s free-roaming herd of horses includes maintaining a sustainable population while providing visitor access and recreation within the National Seashore.”READ MORE: Maryland's Democratic Delegates Ask Gov. Larry Hogan To Remove Tiffany Robinson As Labor Secretary, Drop Defense Against Unemployment Lawsuit
Visitors are reminded to slow down and always drive with caution in the park.
“Be on the lookout for horses and other wildlife when visiting the National Seashore,” officials stated. “Any road accident within the park, especially those involving wildlife, should be reported to park law enforcement at the Ranger Station.”
Since 1982, 35 horses have been hit and killed and 18 have been hit and survived.MORE NEWS: Maryland's Six Flags COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site Will Close After Saturday
A Change.org petition is asking that speed bumps be added to the roadway