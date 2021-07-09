UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — The Six Flags America vaccination site in Prince George’s County will be open a final day this Saturday, July 10.

In early February, Six Flags was the first of more than a dozen mass vaccination sites to open in Maryland.

A total of 339,087 vaccinations were administered there as of Friday morning, with a peak of 5,000 vaccinations per day.

The closure of the site marks the end of more than five months of state-run mass vaccination operations, which were a partnership between the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), Maryland National Guard, Maryland Emergency Management Agency, and other state and federal partners.

“Ramping up these mass vaccination sites as fast as we did helped us crush the curve one last time, and in the process, these sites became models for other states and countries to follow,” said Governor Hogan. “The most lasting legacy of the sites may be the individual stories of the people who received life-saving vaccines, and how much those moments meant to them and their families. I want to especially thank everyone who was involved in building these sites, and all the nurses, volunteers, and National Guard members who staffed them rain or shine. Through our many successful vaccine initiatives, including our new $1 million VaxU Promotion, we remain committed to making sure no arm is left behind.”

Maryland reported more than 6.9 million vaccination doses with 75.3% of adults receiving at least one dose. The state ranks sixth in the nation, according to Gov. Hogan’s office, and 68.9% of adults are fully vaccinated.

“Maryland’s mass vaccination sites have been invaluable assets in providing life-saving vaccines in our fight against COVID-19,” said Secretary Dennis R. Schrader of MDH. “The speed in which state agencies coalesced to stand up the 13 sites and the way they were professionally managed and operated helped us efficiently vaccinate hundreds of thousands of Marylanders.”

As of Friday, 724 pharmacy providers are listed on covidvax.maryland.gov, and the state’s multilingual call center is available seven days a week at 1-855-MD-GOVAX.