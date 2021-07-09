BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens players revealed who they would trust the most to get them out of a sticky situation and which teammate they envy the most in a personality-filled video released this week.

“Which teammate would you switch places with?”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson confirmed he has it all.

For the question, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, Daelin Hayes and Gus Edwards were among the many who would trade places with the star QB.

“It’d be Lamar Jackson, that’s probably everybody’s answer,” said Edwards. “I’ve always wanted to play Quarterback… couldn’t throw though.”

“I wouldn’t [switch places], I love my position,” said Jackson, smiling. “I love my teammates but nah, I don’t know, I’m good.”

Jackson wasn’t everyone’s first pick though. Marcus Peters said he’d switch places with Ronnie Stanley for his work/life balance.

“I think Ronnie is a unique dude, he enjoys his life away from football a lot,” said Peters. “You know he has his dogs around him and his family, I could kind of fit in with his life.”

In one of the sweetest moments, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Justin Tucker said they’d trade places with each other.

“I’ve always wanted to kick the ball, it’s something I can’t do,” said Brown.

“It’d have to be Hollywood,” said Tucker. “I’ve never been that fast I would love to have that kind of blazing speed. That’d be pretty sweet.”

Safety Deshon Elliot’s answer came from a place of admiration. He’d trade places with center Bradley Bozeman.

“He’s a great guy, I love the way he lives his life and carries himself on and off the field,” said Elliot.

Which teammate would most likely pick you up if you had a flat tire?

“Ooh man, you gotta be a real one to do that,” said Tyus Bowser. “Uhhhh.”

Bradley Bozeman seems to have earned the most trust from the team to make a favor when it matters.

Chuck Clark, Gus Edwards and Patrick Ricard said Bozeman’s the man for the job.

“Bozeman,” said Clark. “He’s a good guy, he’s got a good heart.”

“Hands down, easily Bradley Bozeman,” said Ricard. “You know his wife Mickey is going to be in the car with him. Shout out to those two, thank you guys for everything.”

“He’s one of those guys that always talks to everybody and is checking up on everybody,” said Edwards.

But who protects the protector? Bozeman said team mom Ben Bredeson would be fit for the job.

“Ben Bredeson would pick me up in the middle of the night if I had a flat tire, absolutely,” said Bozeman. “He’s the team mom.”

Watch the full video below.