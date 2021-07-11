COVID-19 In Maryland79 New Cases, Zero Deaths Reported
REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after an early morning shooting along Main Street in Reisterstown.

Baltimore County police officers found the man outside, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body and injuries to his face.

Anyone who may have information about the incident or the individuals responsible is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Individuals may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

 