COVID-19 In Maryland79 New Cases, Zero Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMJoel Osteen
    12:05 AMNCIS
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:05 AMThe Listener
    03:05 AMBeautiful Homes & Great Estates
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Capital Beltway, Local TV, Maryland State Police, Prince George's County, Shots Fired

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after shots were fired at a tractor-trailer on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County early Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to northbound I-495, north of Ritchie Marlboro Road, around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

READ MORE: Cecil County Deputy Shot During Domestic Dispute Call, 24-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot By Police

Responding troopers saw three bullet holes in the tractor portion of the truck. The truck driver was not injured.

READ MORE: Woman Found Dead Under Russell Street Overpass In Baltimore

The driver told police that the incident happened about a mile before he pulled over. He described the suspect vehicle as a silver or gray Hyundai or Kia passenger car.

One shell casing was located in the area of D’Arcy Road and bullet fragments were removed from the tractor.

MORE NEWS: Orioles Draft Outfielder Colton Cowser

As police continue to investigate the incident, anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 301-568-8101. Callers may remain confidential.

CBS Baltimore Staff