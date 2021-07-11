UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after shots were fired at a tractor-trailer on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County early Sunday morning.
Troopers responded to northbound I-495, north of Ritchie Marlboro Road, around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired.READ MORE: Cecil County Deputy Shot During Domestic Dispute Call, 24-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot By Police
Responding troopers saw three bullet holes in the tractor portion of the truck. The truck driver was not injured.READ MORE: Woman Found Dead Under Russell Street Overpass In Baltimore
The driver told police that the incident happened about a mile before he pulled over. He described the suspect vehicle as a silver or gray Hyundai or Kia passenger car.
One shell casing was located in the area of D’Arcy Road and bullet fragments were removed from the tractor.MORE NEWS: Orioles Draft Outfielder Colton Cowser
As police continue to investigate the incident, anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 301-568-8101. Callers may remain confidential.