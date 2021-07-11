FORESTVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident in Prince George’s County Sunday afternoon.
Police said a person fired shots into a family's vehicle in Prince George's County.
The suspect was driving a silver Honda Civic with Maryland temporary registration, police said. A woman was in the front passenger seat.
The victim told troopers that just before 3 p.m., he was driving from southbound I-495 to southbound Branch Avenue. A driver of a Honda Civic made an unsafe lane change allegedly and caused the victim to brake suddenly.
The victim said he changed lanes and was next to the Honda, when the driver allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired three shots into the victim’s Mazda 6.
The troopers examined the victim’s vehicle and found evidence indicting two shots struck the left rear passenger door and another struck the left passenger window. The victim’s wife and two daughters, ages 15 and 8. The daughters were in the back seat.
No one was injured in the incident.
A lookout for the suspect’s vehicle has been issued to police in the region. Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect are urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101. Callers may remain anonymous.