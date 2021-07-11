COVID-19 In Maryland79 New Cases, Zero Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was found dead under an underpass in south Baltimore.

Patrol officers were called to South Monroe Street at the Russell Street overpass for a person laying in the road around 5:29 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an woman unresponsive. She was pronounced dead.

The victim’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office where the cause of death will be determined.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

