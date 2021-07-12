BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Baltimore Orioles Star, Trey Mancini earned a spot in the final of the home run derby by knocking off Trevor Story. He fell short to Pete Alonso in the final round.
So unbelievably proud.
You just inspired a whole lot of people, @TreyMancini. pic.twitter.com/Wk3hP1ckvs
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 13, 2021
The Baltimore Orioles' first baseman hit 13 homers, including the winner with 23 seconds left on the clock. Fireworks went off to celebrate his victory over Story, the Colorado Rockies shortstop who finished with 12.
Mancini reached the finals after beating Matt Olsen in the first round and Trevor Story in the second round.
