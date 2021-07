Alex Hibbert On Showtime's 'The Chi': 'We Are Showing The Beautiful Parts Of Chicago'The star of "The Chi" on Showtime discusses his character Kevin's emotional journey in season 4 and what it was like to work with the late Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther."

Nischelle Turner Shares Wayne Brady's Heartwarming Tribute On 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'Nischelle Turner opens up about 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' on CBS.

Danny Trejo On New Memoir & Hollywood Career: 'I Am So Proud Of Machete'The star of "Machete" talks with us about his journey from prison to Hollywood.

'Like A Jet Fighter In A Gymnasium': Matt Yocum Expects Plenty Of Excitement As SRX Racing Takes On Slinger Super SpeedwayYocum recalled the old Dick Trickle line about Bristol when describing what the racing action will be like when the Camping World SRX Series takes the track at Slinger on Saturday.

2021 CBS Sports Classic Matchups Announced: UCLA Battle UNC And Ohio State Meets KentuckyFour of the top college basketball programs will once again meet this December in the CBS Sports Classic.

'It's Crazy To See How History Repeats Itself': Filmmaker Heather Haynes On VH1's 'Growing Up Black: LA'A new VH1 docuseries takes a look at the Black experience in Los Angeles and the impact of systematic racism on Black people growing up in the city.