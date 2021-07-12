COVID-19 In MarylandZero Deaths Reported For Second Day In A Row
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a 34-year-old man was shot and killed in southeast Baltimore Sunday night.

Officers responded at 1:40 a.m. to the 3500 block of Noble Street, where they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Patterson Avenue, where they found the man sitting in a vehicle suffering from a shot to the neck. He was hospitalized and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

