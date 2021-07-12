ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The third week of trial began on Monday in the Capital Gazette shooting case, and prosecutors brought in medical experts who diagnosed the defendant with mental illnesses significantly different than the defense experts.

The prosecution’s first medical expert diagnosed Jarrod Ramos with schizotypal personality disorder and narcissistic personality disorder.

Another update for you during a quick break. The state has their expert witness on the stand. He’s a forensic psychologist. The dr. said after administering several tests, he diagnosed the defendant w/ schizotypal personality disorder &narcissistic personality disorder. @wjz — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) July 12, 2021

The prosecution is attempting to make the case that even if the defendant has those disorders, he is still criminally responsible for his conduct three years ago when he carried out the mass shooting that killed five people.

The state’s first medical expert was a clinical forensic psychologist who told the court that he conducted two interviews with the defendant that lasted for approximately eight hours combined.

In referencing medical resources, the doctor told the court someone with narcissistic personality disorder has a grandiose sense of self-importance, a sense of entitlement, they lack empathy and criticism may leave them feeling humiliated, degraded, hollow and empty.

The forensic psychologist referenced the DSM-5 to describe narcissistic personality disorder. The Dr. said a person would have:

Grandiose sense of self importance

Sense of entitlement

Lack of empathy

Criticism may leave them feeling humiliated, degraded, hollow & empty. @wjz — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) July 12, 2021

The doctor also said and in response to those emotions, a person with narcissistic personality disorder may act with disdain, rage or defiant counterattack.

The prosecution’s medical expert diagnosed the defendant with a different set of disorders than the defense’s medical experts. At least two doctors on the defense team diagnosed the defendant with autism spectrum disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and delusional disorder.

Tom Morrow, a former prosecutor turned defense attorney said he’s not surprised by the moves both sides are making.

“The prosecution is saying, this is not an insanity case, he knew exactly what he was doing. And the defense on the other hand is trying to establish that because of his mental issues that he did not comprehend what he was doing was wrong and that he was unable in one way or another to conform his conduct to the requirements of the law,” said Morrow. “That is a heavy burden for a defendant in any case.”

The defendant has pleaded guilty to 23 counts related to the shooting at the Capital Gazette in June of 2018.

The jury of eight men and four women will determine if the defendant is criminally responsible for the attack that left five people dead.

The defense has said the defendant has OCD, but the prosecution's witness is now testifying that the defendant shared food & other items with other inmates. The psychiatrist who is currently testifying said that behavior is not consistent w/ someone who is a germaphobe. @wjz — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) July 12, 2021

“When a jury consisting of ordinary citizens is required to essentially come up with clinical expert conclusions and understanding, that’s very difficult for a jury,” said Morrow.

It was also revealed in court on Monday that the defendant filed a lawsuit against a previous employer in Washington, D.C. in 2014.

According to details revealed in court, he represented himself in court and won a judgment against the company. It was revealed that the amount won in the case was less than $2,000.