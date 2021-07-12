COVID-19 In MarylandZero Deaths Reported For Second Day In A Row
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Crime, Detectives, Murder, Reward, Troy Rush

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police announce a $4,000 reward for any information leading to the identity of the suspect in the murder case of Troy Rush.

Rush, 19, was found dead inside of a building on West Pratt Street on July 6.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 1-866-756-2587 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip online.

CBS Baltimore Staff