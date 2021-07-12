BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police announce a $4,000 reward for any information leading to the identity of the suspect in the murder case of Troy Rush.
Rush, 19, was found dead inside of a building on West Pratt Street on July 6.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 1-866-756-2587 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip online.
Investigators Need Your Help Identifying the Suspect Responsible for the July 6th Murder of 19 Year-old Troy Rush. pic.twitter.com/j99ICbaYrv
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 12, 2021