GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a reported crash in Glen Burnie.
Police said the crash happened at Ritchie Hwy and Furnace Branch Road around 5:18 p.m. One police vehicle and one civilian vehicle were involved.
Minor injuries were reported.
Crews are still in the area. Expect delays while clean-up efforts are being made.