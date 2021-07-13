BREAKING2 Officers Shot, Suspect Dead In Woodlawn Shooting
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, crash, Glen Burnie, Police Involved

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a reported crash in Glen Burnie.

Police said the crash happened at Ritchie Hwy and Furnace Branch Road around 5:18 p.m. One police vehicle and one civilian vehicle were involved.

Minor injuries were reported.

Crews are still in the area. Expect delays while clean-up efforts are being made.

CBS Baltimore Staff