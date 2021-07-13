DENVER, CO (WJZ)- Trey Mancini did the Orioles proud on Monday night, advancing all the way to the final of the Home Run Derby before coming up just short against Pete Alonso of the New York Mets. Mancini’s performance, a little over a year removed from being diagnosed with cancer drew reaction from MLB players past and present, applauding his efforts and calling him an inspiration.

Former Boston Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks went so far as to call Mancini his hero prior to the final round against Alonso.

I don’t care how it ends, @TreyMancini you’re my hero. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) July 13, 2021

Former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones also weighed in with praise for all of the participants but calling what Mancini did “heroic”.

That was awesome to watch. From everyone that participated. Baseball is back in full effect. Great to see. Hope tomorrow’s ASG has this much entertainment!!! Congrats Pete Alonso. What a showing. But what @TreyMancini did is heroic. Great competition. Great job Denver — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) July 13, 2021

Former San Francisco Giants reliever George Kontos said that Mancini was the “man of the night” noting that it was unbelievable to watch that performance given all that Mancini has been through.

Pete Alonso earned that win… man of the night is #TreyMancini. Unbelievable what he’s overcome to be here and doing this! — George Kontos (@G_Kontos) July 13, 2021

Dallas Braden added his voice to the chorus of praise for Mancini saying that the fans were lucky to be able to watch that performance.

I’ll go to bed tonight thinking about Trey Mancini. Thinking about what he has overcome. To share these moments with the ones we know help motivate him is what Trey deserves & we are ALL lucky to watch it unfold from our respective corners of the baseball world. Thank you Trey. — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) July 13, 2021

Phillies pitcher JoJo Romero,

Wow that was awesome to watch @TreyMancini 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #HRDerby — Jojo Romero (@jojothejet6) July 13, 2021

It wasn’t just baseball players either who took notice of the O’s first baseman’s efforts. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, former Cleveland Browns QB Brady Quinn, and Maryland governor Larry Hogan all weighed in as well.

What an incredibly inspiring performance tonight by Trey Mancini! https://t.co/VUpFApeoDS — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) July 13, 2021

Monday night, Mancini got to put on a show on one of baseball’s biggest stages. To quote Moneyball, “How can you not be romantic about baseball?”