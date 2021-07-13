BREAKING2 Officers Shot, Suspect Dead In Woodlawn Shooting
By CBS Baltimore Staff
DENVER, CO (WJZ)- Trey Mancini did the Orioles proud on Monday night, advancing all the way to the final of the Home Run Derby before coming up just short against Pete Alonso of the New York Mets. Mancini’s performance, a little over a year removed from being diagnosed with cancer drew reaction from MLB players past and present, applauding his efforts and calling him an inspiration.

Former Boston Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks went so far as to call Mancini his hero prior to the final round against Alonso.

Former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones also weighed in with praise for all of the participants but calling what Mancini did “heroic”.

Former San Francisco Giants reliever George Kontos said that Mancini was the “man of the night” noting that it was unbelievable to watch that performance given all that Mancini has been through.

Dallas Braden added his voice to the chorus of praise for Mancini saying that the fans were lucky to be able to watch that performance.

Phillies pitcher JoJo Romero,

It wasn’t just baseball players either who took notice of the O’s first baseman’s efforts. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, former Cleveland Browns QB Brady Quinn, and Maryland governor Larry Hogan all weighed in as well.

Monday night, Mancini got to put on a show on one of baseball’s biggest stages. To quote Moneyball, “How can you not be romantic about baseball?”

