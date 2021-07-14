BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men were sentenced this week for conspiring with 23 others to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine in east Baltimore in 2018, the Maryland District of the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Over the course of the investigation, kilogram quantities of the drugs, loaded guns and nearly $536,000 in drug proceeds were seized, according to a statement.

George Drummond, 51, was sentenced Wednesday to four years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine in the Monument Street area of East Baltimore, and for possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Ricardo Simon, 41, was sentenced Tuesday to 42 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release for the conspiracy.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Strike Force Group 1 began investigating in July 2018 the Monument Street corridor, known to have a high level of street-level drug distribution and acts of violence associated with the drug trafficking.

Investigators also identified Tony Solomon, 55, of Baltimore as a drug distributor responsible for packaging controlled dangerous substances and maintaining a stash location of them for others in the conspiracy.

Drummond admitted he maintained a stash house at his home in the 3200 block of Brighton Street and that he and other co-conspirators used for storing, cutting, and packaging drugs, as well as to meet with customers and conduct drug transactions, according to the statement.

On behalf of Solomon, Drummond delivered cocaine every two weeks from July 2018 to January 2019 to a conspirator the statement did not identify to “cook” the powder cocaine into crack.

When law enforcement executed a search warrant of Drummond’s home on Jan. 23, 2019, they found a firearm; 147 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl and heroin; one large and one small kilo press containing cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl; cutting agents and bags of gelatin capsules.

Simon communicated both over the phone and other electronic media to other conspiracy members and discussed the distribution of controlled substances, including cocaine, according to the statement.

Of the 25 defendants indicted in this case, 22 — including Simon and Drummond — pleaded guilty or were found guilty at trial, according to the statement. Solomon was sentenced on March 4 to 10 years for his role in the conspiracy.

The other defendant’s trial dates are set for November.