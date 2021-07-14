MARYLAND HEATWAVECode Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said one man is dead and two men are in serious condition after a crash on Route 50 in Annapolis Tuesday.

Police responded to the crash at 9:15 p.m. on the ramp from eastbound Route 50 to I-95 north. They said a single vehicle with the three men inside traveled off the ramp and overturned.

One occupant was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified.

The two remaining occupants were transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Route 50 was closed due to a medevac landing but has since reopened.

This article was originally posted Tuesday evening

