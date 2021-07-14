ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said one man is dead and two men are in serious condition after a crash on Route 50 in Annapolis Tuesday.
Police responded to the crash at 9:15 p.m. on the ramp from eastbound Route 50 to I-95 north. They said a single vehicle with the three men inside traveled off the ramp and overturned.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 4 Deaths Reported As Key Metrics Continue To Rise
One occupant was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified.READ MORE: Arrest Made In Death Of USNA Mom Michelle Cummings, Killed By Stray Bullets In Annapolis
The two remaining occupants were transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
Route 50 was closed due to a medevac landing but has since reopened.MORE NEWS: 2 Killed In South Baltimore Shootings Tuesday Night
This article was originally posted Tuesday evening