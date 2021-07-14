MARYLAND HEATWAVECode Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Football, M&T Bank Stadium, NFL, Open Practices, Sports

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Beginning Thursday, Ravens fans can claim free passes for training camp practices.

Registration will begin at 11 a.m. Fans can register online for passes.

The Ravens 2021 training camp will host 12 open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center and one practice at M&T Bank Stadium. A maximum of 1,000 fans will be able to attend per day.

The reservation system will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first full-team training camp practice will be held on July 28. The final date for fans to attend training camp is Aug. 16.

The open practice at M&T Bank Stadium will be on July 31 at 6:00 p.m. It will conclude with a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. Fans 18 and older will be required to download a pass.

Attendees who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks at the stadium. However, the Ravens encourage individuals who are not vaccinated to follow Center for Disease Control guidelines and wear masks.

Proof of vaccination will not be required.

