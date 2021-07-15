BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a person and vehicle of interest in a shooting that occurred on July 5.
Police said the person of interest could be connected to a shooting that happened on the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue, where a 51-year-old man was shot in the chest.
Investigators believe men were fighting in the block where the man was shot.
Detectives ask anyone that recognizes the man or the 2018-2019 Jeep Compass to contact detectives at (410) 396-2466.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
MORE NEWS: No Bail For Baltimore Cop Eric Banks, Accused Of Killing Teen Stepson