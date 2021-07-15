MARYLAND HEATWAVECode Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Police, Crime, Maryland News, Person of interest, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a person and vehicle of interest in a shooting that occurred on July 5.

Police said the person of interest could be connected to a shooting that happened on the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue, where a 51-year-old man was shot in the chest.

READ MORE: Capital Gazette Trial: Jurors Begin Deliberation

Investigators believe men were fighting in the block where the man was shot.

Detectives ask anyone that recognizes the man or the 2018-2019 Jeep Compass to contact detectives at (410) 396-2466.

READ MORE: Bail Denied For Angelo Harrod, Man Charged In Death Of USNA Mom Michelle Cummings

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

 

 

MORE NEWS: No Bail For Baltimore Cop Eric Banks, Accused Of Killing Teen Stepson

 

CBS Baltimore Staff