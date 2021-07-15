TALBOT COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials confirmed that a twin-engine plane crashed into a field on Thursday afternoon in Talbot County.
Officials said around noon, troopers from the Easton Barrack responded to Ennis Killen Road for a reported plane crash. On the scene, officials found the 54-year-old pilot, Dionisio Gamboa and 41-year-old student pilot Nathaniel Warren.
Prelim info indicates plane was attempting to land @Easton Airport when it crashed. @NTSB notified. Cause remains under investigation
— MD State Police (@MDSP) July 15, 2021
They confirmed the plane crashed in a field in the area of Baileys Neck Road as they were preparing for a landing at Easton Airport.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the left engine failed while lowering the landing gear and the plane began descending. The hydraulics on the landing gear failed and was not able to return back to position.
Both the pilot and student pilot were released by emergency medics following an examination.
The crash remains under investigation. NTSB has been notified.