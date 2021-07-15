MARYLAND HEATWAVECode Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Queen Anne’s County announced an emergency rental assistance program to help residents facing eviction related to the covid-19 pandemic.

Renta and utility assistance is available for eligible households in Queen Anne’s County who meet the following requirements:

  • Obligated to pay rent on a residential dwelling.
  • Display a financial hardship due to the covid-19 pandemic.
  • Risk of housing instability.
  • Household annual must be at or below 80 percent of Area Median Income.

For more information or to apply, visit: www.qachousing.org.

