BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will host their second job fair at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, July 18.
"With over 200 team members hired on the spot at our June job fair, we look forward to keeping the momentum going," Ravens director of guest experience Rich Tamayo stated. "We are hoping to reach – or even surpass – that number of hires again, as we strive to bring in the best candidates who will contribute to providing fans a top-notch experience in 2021."
The fair will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and candidates must be at least 18. Appointments can be made at https://www.baltimoreravens.com/stadium/jobs. Walk-ups are also welcomed.
Candidates who sign up for an interview in advance and arrive at their scheduled interview time will receive a gift card from Safeway.
The following positions for games and other special events at M&T Bank Stadium are open:
- Aramark (Food & Beverage Provider)
Positions include, but are not limited to, bartenders, cashiers, cooks, servers, lead worker supervisors, runners and warehouse.
- Aramark Venue Services (Housekeeping)
Positions include, but are not limited to, supervisors, leads and custodians.
- S.A.F.E. Management (Crowd Management)
Positions include event security, ushers, ticket-takers and supervisors.
- Standard Parking Plus (Parking Provider)
Positions include, but are not limited to, cashiers, traffic control officers and flaggers.