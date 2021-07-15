WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A group of designers, artists and ordinary people with an idea came together during the pandemic to create products to sell customers a little piece of comfort.

“The universe really put me in a position for this to flourish,” said Stephanie Persichitti.

Persichitti now runs the Makers of Maryland.

The pandemic took her bartending job, so she along with other makers like Meghan Najewicz banded together.

“The whole time I was furloughed, then laid off, I was just doodling,” said Najewicz.

Those doodles turned into an entire business. April Harper is focusing her products on self-care after being diagnosed with endometriosis.

“Pull back into yourself. Light a candle a wax melt. Take a bath with our bath teas. Soak some pain away.”

A creative space for people to make, create, share, sell and survive.

“[Me] and these 55 different makers all share one building it used to be the Pier One Imports at the Avenue at White Marsh.”

“We’re just pretty much encourage kids to create candles and let their hair down. School is out some have summer school, with everything going on but this lets them unwind a little bit,” said Harper.

“Things happen for a reason. I try to keep positive and do what I love to do,” Najewicz added.

You can follow them on Instagram here: makersofmdshop. For events, visit: makersofmaryland.com.