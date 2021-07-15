Hi Everyone!
We have a two-day break from the threat of big thunderstorms. Today and tomorrow there is a mention of a thunderstorm in the forecast discussion, but not enough concern to put the symbol on the graphic or even write, "Chc. Aft T-Storms." And that is a good thing. We could use a break from them. Now we just need a break from the heat and humidity. That will come, we will drop back into the mid to upper 80's, but not until Sunday.
Today, and tomorrow the word "sticky" enters the forecast. With forecast temps in the mid 90s, given the right dew point, the heat index could end up between 103°, and 106°. Sticky.
Saturday we have the paring of temp and thunderstorms making a return visit to the outlook.
Lots going on but really nothing going on as in no big changes. Stay cool, and safe. (And get vaccinated,…a little shout out to science there.)
MB!