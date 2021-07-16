BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said four men were shot Thursday night in shootings in northeast and west Baltimore.

Northeast officers reported to a hospital for a walk-in shooting shortly after midnight, where police said they found two 24-year-old men who were shot. One man was shot in the chest and is listed in stable condition. The second was shot in the thigh.

Investigators believe both men were shot on the 4400 block of Belair Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2444.

There were two shootings overnight in west Baltimore.

Officers responded at 1:46 a.m. to a shooting at the 1700 block of Westwood Avenue, where they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a shot to the stomach. Police said his injury is non-life-threatening.

At 3:35 a.m. officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert on the 1800 block of Ramsey Street. They then responded to a walk-in shooting victim at a nearby hospital.

There, they found a victim who was shot in the buttock, police said.

Anyone with information in either shooting is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.