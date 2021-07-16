ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A father and his son are taking on a 200-mile kayak journey down the Chesapeake Bay to raise money for families who’ve been hit hard by the pandemic.

On a blistering hot summer morning, Hearly Mayr and his son Andreas loaded up their kayaks and into the water in Elkton to start out a long journey down the Chesapeake Bay.

“We want to paddle Elk River Park in the northern tip of the Chesapeake Bay all the way down, 200 miles, 12 days,” said Hearly Mayr.

This father-son duo just set off on a 200-mile-long kayaking journey down the Chesapeake Bay! They’re raising money for hungry families who’ve been hit hard by the pandemic @wjz pic.twitter.com/Klsx3ov1KS — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) July 16, 2021

The heat wasn’t going to stop the duo from going on their trip, which they’re calling the Bay 200 Challenge. They’re doing it to raise money for people who are badly in need of food because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re supporting the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, a Maryland-based non-profit organization. They’re doing some wonderful work helping families around the world especially with the issue of hunger,” said Hearly.

On their trip, they’ll paddle through the bay and make stops in towns and beaches in Maryland and Virginia and go all the way to Smith Island where the Chesapeake meets the Atlantic ocean.

“I’m pretty excited. I think it’s going to be fun and we’re gonna have a lot of time together to bond,” said Andreas.

Every dollar donated to the hunger campaign will be matched with another $2. The duo is hoping their efforts will encourage people to donate so they can help the group reach its goal of raising $3 million by the end of July.

“It’s a great cause because many people are suffering from hunger and I think we need to help them out,” said Andreas.

Those interested, can follow them along their journey on social media by looking up hashtag #bay200challenge.

To learn more or to donate today, go to www.ADRA.org/bay200challenge/give.