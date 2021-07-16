CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Highway Administration will close a shoulder or a single lane along the Inner and Outer loops of the Baltimore Beltway, also known as Interstate 695, between Baltimore National Pike, or Route 40, and Frederick Road, next week.
Crews will work to widen this section between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
As part of this work, crews will install automated traffic counting devices, remove temporary work zone barriers and clean highway drainage system inlets and pipes.
SHA’s website on the project is here.
