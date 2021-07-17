BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Joining the ranks of SPIN, LIME and JUMP, here’s LINK, a new player in the micro-mobility game in Baltimore.

Painted silver and bright yellow, they’re hard to miss. LINK e-scooters, the newest scooter in hit the streets in Baltimore.

Similar to its competitors, this shareable form of transportation uses an app to locate and unlock the scooter, but they say there are a few things that set them apart.

“It’s heavier, which makes it more robust. We have better suspension. We have a smart scooter as well, in terms of the computers that are on the scooter,” said Cheyanne Woodyard, of Superpedestrian, the company that makes the scooters.

Those computers help enforce no and slow ride zones, as well as perform continual scans to make sure the scooter is safe to ride.

“If a fault is discovered where it makes the scooter hazardous, it will take the scooter offline to be seen by one of our technicians,” Woodyard said.

A ride will cost you $1 to unlock a scooter plus 25 cents per minute but the “LINK-Up” program will provide a 70% discount to those who qualify.

“It’s available to anyone who receives federal, state or local aid,” Woodyard said.

All to make sure more people have access to a convenient form of transportation.

If you want to give one a try, they launched 1,000 of these scooters across the city.