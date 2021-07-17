MARYLAND HEATWAVEHeat Advisory Issued For Saturday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMCamping World SRX Series
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:2-alarm fire, Baltimore County, Baltimore County Fire Department, Parkville, Parkville Fire

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Lightning caused a two-alarm fire at a Parkville apartment Saturday afternoon, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Fire was showing from the roof when firefighters arrived at the apartment complex in the 2200 block of Lowell’s Glen Road just before 3 p.m.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: State Reports Over 100 Cases 5 Days In A Row

Crews evacuated all residents. No injuries have been reported, the fire department said.

READ MORE: Two Shot In Early Morning Shooting

CBS Baltimore Staff