PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Lightning caused a two-alarm fire at a Parkville apartment Saturday afternoon, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
Fire was showing from the roof when firefighters arrived at the apartment complex in the 2200 block of Lowell's Glen Road just before 3 p.m.
Crews evacuated all residents. No injuries have been reported, the fire department said.
Update, 2200 block Lowell’s Glen Rd apt fire: No injuries reported. Firefighters have searched the building and report all residents are out. EA
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 17, 2021