FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County officials announced that a Brunswick woman is facing charges after authorities seized more than $25,000 in drugs during a raid at her home.
Wendanna Monique King, 29, was arrested on July 16 following a search and seizure warrant was executed at her residence in the 200 block of Wintergreen Lane.
The search led to the seizure of:
- 792 grams marijuana
- 220 grams marijuana wax
- 650 grams marijuana edibles
- 204 marijuana (THC) cartridges
- 135.5 grams Psilocybin Mushrooms
- 4.9 grams cocaine
- 62 pills (suspected oxycodone/ Fentanyl)
- $2,836.00 in US Currency
- 9mm Springfield Arms handgun with a loaded magazine
- 9mm Sentry Arms 9mm handgun
During the investigation, investigators learned that the residence was a "one-stop-shop" for marijuana, marijuana wax, marijuana cartridges and various other marijuana edibles. In the basement of the home, officials found a room that was converted into a "cooking" lab for marijuana wax.
“This investigation would not have been successful without the efforts of all of the supporting agencies,” said Lt. Sedat Caliskan, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Section commander. “The Brunswick Police Department and HIDTA partners are committed to combatting the illegal possession and distribution of illegal narcotics in Frederick County.”
King faces a number of charges including:
- Did use/possess magazine with a capacity of more than 10 rounds in the commission of a felony to wit PWID Schedule II narcotic
- Did use/possess a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Drug trafficking crime, possess a firearm
- Possession of controlled dangerous substance, schedule II Oxycodone hydrochloride
- Possession of controlled dangerous substance, schedule I psilocybin mushrooms
- Possession with intent to distribute oxycodone hydrochloride narcotic
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule I psilocybin mushrooms
- Manufacturer controlled dangerous substance, marijuana wax
Possession of paraphernalia
- Manufacturer controlled dangerous substance, marijuana wax, within 1,000 feet of a school. (Brunswick High School)
Investigators said additional charges are pending. King is currently being held at Frederick County Adult Detention Center.