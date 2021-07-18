COVID-19 In MarylandMaryland Positivity Rate Continues To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Calvin Ball, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Howard County, Maryland, Vaccines

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced that 84.2 percent of eligible residents in the county have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, leading the state in vaccinations.

Ball took to Twitter on Sunday, praising the county’s efforts. “We will continue our work to reach out to those who have not yet received a vaccine, but we need you to do the same!” he said in a tweet.

“The percentage of variants is increasing. If you haven’t already received your shot – now’s the time. Variants are more transmissible making it even more important to get vaccinated to protect ourselves and our loved ones who are not eligible,” Ball added.

Additionally, 79.1 percent of Howard County’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

