By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was shot late Sunday night in northeast Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Marietta Avenue for a report of a shooting around 11:26 p.m.

There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, police learned the man was approached by suspects while in the 7300 block of McLean Boulevard in Baltimore County. He was then chased onto Marietta Avenue where the suspects shot him.

Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

