COVID-19 In MarylandMaryland Reports More Than 100 New Cases For 7th Consecutive Day
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Restaurant Week, drinks, Food, food deals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Foodie alert! Baltimore Restaurant Week begins on Friday, July 23 and runs through Sunday, August 1.

Specially-priced menus and dinner deals will help restaurants still trying to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown.

READ MORE: State Officials Reminding Drivers Of 'Move Over' Law As Traffic Increases

This year it’ll feature an augmented reality game, “The Great OLD BAY Crab Hunt,” that urges diners to visit Baltimore attractions while they are in the city.

READ MORE: 'ZooBop' Returns To Maryland Zoo

To see a list of participating restaurants and their menus go to www.BaltimoreRestaurantWeek.com.

MORE NEWS: Families Of Capital Gazette Shooting Victims Sue The Baltimore Sun, Tribune Publishing

 

CBS Baltimore Staff