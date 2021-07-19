BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Foodie alert! Baltimore Restaurant Week begins on Friday, July 23 and runs through Sunday, August 1.
Specially-priced menus and dinner deals will help restaurants still trying to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown.READ MORE: State Officials Reminding Drivers Of 'Move Over' Law As Traffic Increases
This year it’ll feature an augmented reality game, “The Great OLD BAY Crab Hunt,” that urges diners to visit Baltimore attractions while they are in the city.READ MORE: 'ZooBop' Returns To Maryland Zoo
To see a list of participating restaurants and their menus go to www.BaltimoreRestaurantWeek.com.MORE NEWS: Families Of Capital Gazette Shooting Victims Sue The Baltimore Sun, Tribune Publishing