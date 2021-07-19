BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to a number of charges connected to violent crimes across the city including the shooting of a City Seargent.
Karron Foster, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity, a carjacking conspiracy and aiding and abetting a carjacking resulting in death.
According to his plea, Foster was a part of an enterprise that was involved in a pattern of racketeering activity beginning in April of 2019. From April 19, 2019, until Aug. 8, 2019, police said Forester and his accomplices committed 13 specific violent crimes in Baltimore including eight armed carjackings, five armed robberies and attempted robberies. At least three people were murdered during these crimes and a fourth was paralyzed.
“Over just four months in 2019, Karon Foster and his crew were responsible for a violent spree of 13 armed carjackings and robberies throughout Baltimore, including three that killed innocent victims and another that left a victim paralyzed,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner. “Foster and his co-conspirators used firearms and fear to steal cars, property and most tragically the lives of other human beings. This case reflects the collaboration and commitment of federal, state, and local law enforcement to hold accountable violent offenders like Foster and his co-conspirators. Four months of violence will result in at least three decades in federal prison for Karon Foster; hopefully others like him will take notice and choose to put down the guns and take a different path.”
The plea agreement also details a number of violent crimes committed by Foster and his accomplices including murder and additional robberies. His co-conspirators would also promote their activities on social media and shared the proceeds of their exploits. Foster pawned stolen items from his victims and other members would also conceal enterprise activities by hiding, destroying or disposing of evidence.
Foster faces between 30 and four years in federal prison if his plea is accepted. Sentencing has not been scheduled yet.