COVID-19 In MarylandMaryland Reports More Than 100 New Cases For 7th Consecutive Day
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson announced that the state’s 32 American Job Centers are reopening physical locations for in-person services.

During the height of the covid-19, the centers operated virtually.

“At a time when so many Marylanders are seeking new jobs and re-entering the workforce, our state’s American Job Centers are reopening their doors and our dedicated workforce professionals are eager to provide in-person services,” said Secretary Robinson. “Whether you are a job seeker or a business owner, I am confident that through the wide variety of state resources available at an American Job Center, we can help you succeed and achieve your career goals.”

AJCs offer comprehensive employment, training, and business services. They help job seekers and employers fully participate in the state’s expanding economic recovery.

To find the nearest AJC and current information, visit labor.maryland.gov/county.

