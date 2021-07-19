COVID-19 In MarylandMaryland Reports More Than 100 New Cases For 7th Consecutive Day
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens running back Gus Edwards bought a home for his mom.

In a video posted on his Instagram, and reposted by the Baltimore Ravens, Edwards shows his mom looking shocked as she walks through her new home.

The caption reads, “a new house for my queen.”

The video shows a fully furnished first floor with family photos on the wall.

How sweet!

CBS Baltimore Staff