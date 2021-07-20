BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six million dollars in investment funds are being poured into three South Baltimore Parks including Carroll Park in Pigtown, Florence Cummings Park in Westport and Solo-Gibbs Park in Sharp-Leadenhall.

Robert McLean was at Carroll Park Tuesday with his 6-year-old son Bryson who was enjoying the swings but wished he could use the slides which were boarded up. He’s happy to hear the park and nearby recreation center will be getting some TLC.

“It’s wonderful because we will have somewhere to come when it’s raining or snowing, through all the weather. He’s very energetic, he’s at 100 all the time so it’s going to be wonderful,” said McLean.

Two million of that allotted money will go to the reopening of the recreation center in Pigtown, which has been vacant for 20 years. “We know that when we invest in young people we reduce violence, secure equity within communities and make a better quality of life for generations to come,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

For McLean, it’s about having a safe space for his son to play with friends. “I really think it’s nice and safe I feel comfortable with him running around and I am not seeing no trouble since we have been living out here so I think it’s a good thing they’re putting the money into it to make it better.”

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership, Westport Community Economic Development Corp. and others want to make the city a place where everyone can enjoy being outside.

“Improving the quality of life of all Baltimore residents is what our families deserve,” said Scott.

The new investments will include:

Carroll Park Recreation Center. After 20 years of vacancy, the Carroll Park Recreation Center will receive $2 million in funding allowing for a complete overhaul and future reopening.

Florence Cummins Park . One million will be spent to implement the Florence Cummins Park Master Plan which the Westport community worked on for more than a year. The Master Plan was also funded by SBGP.

. One million will be spent to implement the Florence Cummins Park Master Plan which the Westport community worked on for more than a year. The Master Plan was also funded by SBGP. Solo Gibbs Park. One million will be spent to support the Solo Gibbs Master Plan, including new athletic fields

Other enhancements will be spread across the South Baltimore Gateway District.