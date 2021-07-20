COVID-19 In MarylandFor 8th Consecutive Day, More Than 100 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) —  A nice way to start your day! Animal Control Officer Pamart rescued an osprey on Tuesday Afternoon.

Officials said the Osprey was suffering from burns on its wing, tail and head feathers. Officer Pamart took the bird to Phoenix Wildlife for recovery!

Thank you Officer Pamart for all you do!

Check out the pics below:

