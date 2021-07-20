HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A nice way to start your day! Animal Control Officer Pamart rescued an osprey on Tuesday Afternoon.
Officials said the Osprey was suffering from burns on its wing, tail and head feathers. Officer Pamart took the bird to Phoenix Wildlife for recovery!
Thank you Officer Pamart for all you do!
Check out the pics below:
What are you doing to me lady!
Animal Control Officer Pamart rescued this osprey earlier today. Suffering from burned wing, tail, and head feathers, she took it to Phoenix Wildlife for recovery. pic.twitter.com/TaiF1Qoozw
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) July 20, 2021