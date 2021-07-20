BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Coppin State University announced its student debt relief initiative that will clear over $1 million in student balances.
The relief fund is federally funded by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act and is available to students enrolled during the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters.READ MORE: Silver Alert Issued For Missing Wendell Stepp, 81, Of Bowie
Coppin will also provide $1,200 to every student, current and incoming, enrolled during the Fall 2021 semester. The credit provided is slightly above 50 percent of in-state tuition. It is set to assist current students by helping to keep them enrolled and encourage newcomers.READ MORE: Washington Temple of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints To Hold Public Open House, Rededication In 2022
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook download the app.MORE NEWS: Officials Announce $1K Fine For Illegal Dumping