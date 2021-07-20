ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — In an effort to keep the Chesapeake Bay healthy, the Maryland Office of Tourism and National Park Service is training water-based business owners on how to educate their customers on the importance of this natural resource.

Capt. Hayes with Island Chill Yacht Charters is one of the nearly 30 official Chesapeake Bay Storytellers.

“What we do is we fold all the information into what the natural experience is,” said Hayes.

So while you’re out relaxing, paddle boarding or just cruising around you get small tidbits of interesting information.

Matthew Scales with the Office of Tourism said these storytellers live and breath the Chesapeake Bay, running fishing charters, lighthouse tours, even kayak excursions.

“This is their livelihood and we want to make sure this bay is here for years to come,” explained Scales

Charter guest Sandra Solomon enjoyed the mixture of education and R&R. “It was casual, it’s relaxing and it’s informative,” she said.

For Capt. Hayes, it’s about preserving the environment and his way of life.

“It’s absolutely essential if we’re going to keep this resource going to understand it and to maintain it,” said Hayes.

For more information, visit: visitmaryland.org.