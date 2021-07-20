BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a program that many Baltimore families have been missing, especially the little ones.

But the good news is the interactive learning environment, “Storyville” is back at two Baltimore County libraries.

Since March 2020, this child-size village complete with a mini-library, mailroom, grocery store, puppet theatre, and a toddler woods has been closed until now.

“It’s exciting since I’m here on the first day,” said parent Rhoda Djiogo.

Djiogo has three kids, all of whom are excited to get reacquainted with the features of Storyville.

“Since it’s been so long, I don’t know what their favorite part is now,” Djiogo said. “They are pretty much excited about discovering everywhere.”

It’s located at both the Woodlawn and Rosedale library branches. The interactive design promotes early learning, literacy and kindergarten readiness for kids up until age five.

The pandemic, though, has changed the way it now operates.

“Because Storyville is such a high-touch area, there are lots of little hands, we waited a little bit longer and put a few more safety measures in place before re-opening to the public,” said Erica Palmisano with Baltimore County Public Library.

It’s reopening at 50% capacity with a maximum of 30 adults and kids in the space at once.

Toys are rotated out for regular sanitizing and staff are doing spot cleaning throughout the day.

“We’re just extra careful with the toys, and with walls, and spaces and books,” said Palmisano. “We want to make sure that germs are not spread.”

Storyville is pretty popular right now. So, if you get there and it’s full there is a waitlist you can join. The hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.