Hi Everyone!
The smoke from the Western wildfires has now made its way to the East Coast. The haze diffuses the light from the Sun and gives our sky an opaque look. Last night at sunset the disc of the Sun was muted and quite visible to the naked eye. The same thing happened this morning. And will happen again at sunset. It is certainly unique to look at the sun without harm to your eyes but the backstory is a bad one. Keep all those folks in your thoughts while enjoying “the show.”
The low 90’s again today, with just a tad bit more humidity. And much the same tomorrow. Yesterday’s very low 90’s we not too uncomfortable and the evening it got quite pleasant out of the glare of the Sun. Hopefully those easy Summer evening vibes, again, later on. Keeping it easy like Sunday morning on this Tuesday morning.
MB!