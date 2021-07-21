ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — An Elkton man was arrested Tuesday by Maryland State Police for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography, Maryland State Police said.
Christopher Murray Jr., 21, is being held without bail at the Cecil County Detention Center.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the State Police, according to the police’s preliminary investigation.
The State Police, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at Murray’s home. Murray later was located at his job in Harford County, interviewed and arrested without incident, police said.