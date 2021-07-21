COVID-19 In MarylandMore Than 200 New Cases Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced Wednesday it is free of single-use plastics, including drinking water.

All bottled drinks, including water, now are sold in recyclable aluminum.

Zoo officials also have made the following changes to remove single-use plastics from its concessions:

  • Dippin’ Dots and ice cream cups are paper;
  • Condiment portion cups are paper;
  • All food containers are paper products. In the near future, the Zoo will use washable plates, bowls and utensils at concession stands;
  • The Zoo has three refillable water bottle stations and encourages guests to bring their own reusable water bottles when they visit.

“Removing single-use plastic items from the Zoo is a direct action to protect wildlife,” Kirby Fowler, president and CEO of the Maryland Zoo said in a statement. “Many of our staff are also committed to sustainability in their own homes and we encourage our members and guests to join us in reducing, or better yet eliminating, single-use plastics in our lives. Everyone who chooses to reduce their use of plastic is helping to protect wildlife.”

